National-level swimmer commits suicide in Pune

A 21-year-old medical student, who was a national-level swimmer, allegedly committed suicide at his residence at Kothrud in Pune on Friday afternoon. Police have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to death.

Police said that Sahil Joshi, a resident of Paramhansnagar area in Kothrud, was found dead at his house on Friday around 2.30 pm.

His father had been trying to call him on cell phone, but received no response. When his father went home to check what happened, he found Joshi hanging from the ceiling. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

Sahil was alone at home at the time of the incident, said police.

“All primary observations point to suicide. As of now, we don’t know the reason why he took the extreme step. He was a good student and a talented swimmer. No note has been found. We have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to his death,” said Senior Inspector Pratibha Joshi of Kothrud police station.

Police said Sahil was pursuing an MBBS degree at a city college and had bagged as many as seven gold medals in national-level swimming championships in the last few years.