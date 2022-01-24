National Girl Child Day: Virtual challenge to spread awareness on gender equality

The first edition of the virtual challenge attempts to do its part in ensuring the upliftment of women.

As part of its efforts towards ensuring gender equality in society, Oxfam India is organising a Virtual Trailwalker Challenge this year on the theme ‘Walk in my shoes’. The event, which is being organised on the occasion of National Girl Child Day, will also help participants get closer to their fitness goals.

National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24 to spread awareness about the challenges that girls face. The marginalised sections of society, especially women and girls, have been disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, having had to deal with an increase in domestic responsibilities, stress and even violence.

The first edition of the virtual challenge attempts to do its part in ensuring the upliftment of women.

Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India said, “The virtual trailwalker challenge has two slots to choose from – February 18 to 27 or March 4 to 13. Participants can choose to walk 100 km, 50 km or 25 km over a span of 10 days. The virtual challenge makes it easier for participants to walk anywhere, anytime and on any surface (trail, road, treadmill, backyard, balcony). Each step taken by participants in solidarity will help end gender discrimination and the joining contribution of INR 1,000 will be invested in the upliftment of women through various gender and livelihood projects of Oxfam India.”