National Girl Child day: India Post felicitates beneficiaries

India Post’s Pune division felicitated families of new beneficiaries of Sukanya Samruddhi Yojana on the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Monday.

During an event organised in Bhimpura area near Babajan Chowk in Pune Camp, Postmaster General G Madhumita Das handed over pass books of the account holders of the scheme to the beneficiaries.

Since August last year, when the country began celebrating 75 years of Independence, as many as 93,393 girls below 10 years across Pune, Satara, Solapur and Ahmednagar districts have enrolled in this welfare scheme for female children. In Pune city alone, 16,249 new beneficiaries have been made a part of the scheme in the last six months.

During the event, Pournima Pawar, a postwoman attached with Pune Head Post office, was lauded for encouraging 607 families to open accounts under the scheme in the city.