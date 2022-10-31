National conference on research in health and biomedical sciences at Symbiosis from Nov 3

The Faculty of Health Sciences, Symbiosis International (Deemed) University (SIU), will conduct a three-day National Conference on Research in Health and Biomedical Sciences from November 3 to 5 at its campus at Lavale, Pune.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Union Ministry of Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, will inaugurate the event at Symbiosis Arogya Dham, Lavale, on Thursday. Dr Shekhar Mande, former director general, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and Secretary, DSIR, New Delhi; and Dr R A Mashelkar, National Research Professor, will deliver the keynote addresses.

The conference, titled SYMRESEARCH 2022, is being organised to create awareness and provide an insight into creating a viable research-focussed environment with particular emphasis on research in health and biomedical sciences, Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, Provost, Faculty of Health Sciences, SIU, told media persons on Monday.

All sessions of SYMRESEARCH 2022 will be recorded and hosted on the direct-to-home SWAYAM PRABHA national TV of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The content will also be made available on SWAYAM PRABHA’s YouTube channel. Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for AYUSH, will be the chief guest for the valedictory function on November 5.

Experts like Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, Dr C G Pandit National Chair, ICMR; Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar, VC, MUHS; Dr Priya Abraham, Director, NIV; Dr V G Somani, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Dr Manoj Murhekar, Director, National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai; and Dr Shirsendhu Mukherjee, Mission Director, Program Management Unit, Biotechnology Industry among others will participate in the event.