National conference on Otorhinolaryngology ends tomorrow

As many as 500 delegates from all over the country are participating in the conference. (Representational)

The Department of ENT, Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune, is holding a national conference, OTOFRONT-2020 ‘Otorhinolaryngology at the Frontiers’, which will end on December 6.

The conference was inaugurated by Lieutenant General AK Hooda, PHS, Director General Medical Service (Army) and Colonel Commandant Army Medical Corps over a digital platform on December 4.

“As medicine gets more specialised, doctors are getting focused on minor intricacies and subspecialities. However, care and medical treatment of a patient is normally an overlap of many specialities and has to be addressed as such. That is the essence of this workshop. This workshop is about the interface and co-operation between various surgical specialities,” said Hooda.

Major General S Hasnain, Commandant Command Hospital (Southern Command), said surgery videos will be demonstrated by eminent surgeons.

Surgeries where an interface is required between ENT and various subspecialities like neurosurgery, oncosurgery, reconstructive surgery, maxillo-facial surgery, GI surgery and anaesthesiology, will be deliberated to provide optimal patient care and improve outcomes. As many as 500 delegates from all over the country are participating in the conference.

