National Coming Out Day: Want to be identified as a human being first, says transgender activist Gauri Sawant

Written by Tejas Navale

The society should first accept transgender persons as human beings, setting aside all differences, in order to ensure that they are able to express themselves fully, Gauri Sawant, transgender activist and a founder trustee of Sai Savli Foundation Trust, said on Tuesday.

“We are as human as you. We have always been denied the opportunity and rights that we deserve because our gender identity does not correspond with the patriarchal society’s mindset and convenience,” Sawant said while addressing a gathering during a panel discussion organised by Shankarrao Chavan Law College on the occasion of National Coming Out Day.

The discussion also saw participation by Chitra Palekar, a theatre veteran, author, and co-founder of Sweekar – The Rainbow Parents. The theme of the event was “Shades of love: Embracing diversity and celebrating inclusion”.

From talking about misconceptions to the need to introduce curriculum on gender identity in school textbooks for students to her fight to get transgender people their basic rights, Sawant expressed herself at length on various issues. She also brought up the issue of Right to Property for transgender persons. “Unlike you, who got freedom 75 years ago, we only became partially free after Section 377 was removed from the IPC (Indian Penal Code),” Sawant said while addressing the panel. “So, it is your responsibility to usher in inclusivity and make us feel free to express our identity clearly,” she added.

On government schemes for transgender persons, she said, “Though a lot of projects are announced for transgender persons, they don’t reach the people who are really entitled to them. There is no coherence between the policymakers and the beneficiaries of the schemes.” She added: “Being president of the Maharashtra Transgender Welfare Association, only one meeting was held in the last two years.”

Palekar also shared her experience as a “proud mother” of a daughter who is a lesbian and said it was the need of the hour to accept gender diversity, “which is a very natural phenomenon”. She also expressed her disappointment with how people of LGBTQIA+ sections get treated as criminals despite the law being on their side now.