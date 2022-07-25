scorecardresearch
National Chemical Laboratory bags certificate for spreading awareness on intellectual property rights

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 25, 2022 1:39:56 pm
An awareness programme was organised last week jointly by the NCL and Intellectual Property Office, Kolkata, as part of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. (Photo: csir.res.in)

Pune-based National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has bagged a certificate of appreciation from the Union commerce and industry ministry for its efforts in spreading awareness of intellectual property rights (IPR).

The Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks (CGPDTM), generally known as the Indian Patent Office, awarded the certificate in recognition of the NCL’s active participation in the National Intellectual Property Awareness Mission (NIPAM).

Established in 1952, the NCL was among the first few of the 37 labs established under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) soon after India’s independence.

More from Pune

The CSIR has led India’s research institutions for performing research and applying for patents. Between 2015 and 2020, the CSIR labs filed 225 Indian patents and 250 foreign patents annually. The CSIR has a patent portfolio of 1,132 unique patents in force, out of which 140 patents have been commercialised. It also has 2,587 in-force patents granted abroad in multiple countries, the CSIR official website stated.

