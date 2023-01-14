National Bravery Award: Girl ,13, from Nanded to be rewarded

For saving her cousin from electrocution, 13-year-old Laxmi Yedlewar from Nanded district has been named as one of the winners of the National Bravery Award this year. In September 2021, then 11-year-old Laxmi was home with her cousin Aditya — who was then four-years-old – at Thadisavali village in Nanded’s Biloli taluka, as all adults members of the family, including her parents, had gone out for work.

Laxmi’s father Ananda Yedlewar, who works as labourer in a farm, told The Indian Express, “Aditya went behind the house where we have toilet. Somehow, he fell on an electric wire, which had fallen from a tin shed separating two adjacent houses. As soon as she heard his cry, Laxmi ran out and saw Aditya stuck to the wire.”

“As she tried to use a wooden log to separate him, there was a major jerk and the log broke… but as she managed to separate Aditya from the wire, she herself got stuck to it and lost consciousness,” he added. “As Aditya started crying, some neighbors gathered and took Laxmi to the hospital,” said Ananda, who hopes his daughter pursues higher education.

He will travel to Delhi with Laxmi, as she will be felicitated with the award on January 17.

For Laxmi, meanwhile, the recollections are vague, as the incident took place when she was only nine years old. “I do not really remember what happened… There was only one thing in my mind that I have to save Aditya. I had learnt in school that wooden log can help in such times,” she said. Laxmi is a student of Class VIII at Manjulabai High School, a zilla parishad school in her village. Soon after the incident in 2021, there was a celebration in the village, where she was felicitated by local leaders and the police.