Poor score in Science, Math learning: NAS report a wake up call, say educationists

The results of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 released on May 25 have thrown up some shocking results for Maharashtra, showing that even the basic learning outcomes have not been achieved by secondary school students, with Science and Mathematics especially being a pain point. The survey conducted nationally in November 2021 shows nearly one in three students in secondary school (Class 8th and 10th surveyed) unable to even answer basic Science and Mathematics questions. The performance got worse as the students reached higher classes.

Educationists say the report should come as a wake up call for making policy changes.

Govind Nandede, former director of Maharashtra State Council of Education, Research and Training, said the problem has been common knowledge for a while. “I see two major findings from this survey: One is that the learning outcomes drop as students go to secondary schools. That’s because in Maharashtra, state governments run schools only up to primary levels. From Class 8th, students have to shift to aided or private schools because we don’t have Zilla Parishad schools. Contrary to perception, ZP teachers are well-qualified and go through a tough recruitment process whereas in private schools, pay is lesser and quality isn’t maintained.”

According to him, the second problem of Science and Mathematics, especially latter, is an old one. “Unfortunately, we focused a lot on gauging learning outcomes of students but not on solutions. It has been our personal experience during trainings that the basic concepts of teachers isn’t clear. We have given a lot of importance to rote learning…We need to increase experiential learning, make teachers understand that students need to experiment with Maths. And for that, our training modules need to change,” he said.

Noted educationist and president’s medal winner for best teacher, A L Deshmukh, said teachers needed to be held accountable for these results.

“When the child is in younger classes, there is a lot of support from home. But as they grow older, the parents cannot help them. It becomes the primary responsibility of the school teachers to make sure that the concepts of the students are clear. If you ask any teacher, they will say that the syllabus has been completed but is completing the syllabus their job? Their job is to ensure that every child in their classroom has achieved the learning outcome or the bare minimum knowledge required for their age,” he said.

The NAS report shows that in Class X, two in three students or 77 percent of students surveyed, performed below basic level in Science. In Class 8, 38 per cent – one in every three – students scored below basic scores. The learning outcomes got progressively worse as the age of the student advances. When it came to Mathematics, 27 per cent children in Class 8 and 33 per cent students in Class 10 scored below-basic level performance.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune District Teachers Association, blamed the No-Detention policy of the Right to Education (RTE) Act for the same. “Ever since the policy came in, students are being promoted to the next class irrespective of whether they have achieved the learning outcomes of the lower classes or not. That’s why by the time they reach Class 8, they are not up to the mark. Examinations and detentions made students and parents take studies seriously and even teachers were more alert,” he said.

However, not all agree with him.

“Detentions were stopped, not the teaching. Whose responsibility is it to ensure the child achieves the minimum learning required for their age? And if teachers know which students have not achieved those learning outcomes then they are supposed to take extra classes and impart remedial learning,” said Nandede.