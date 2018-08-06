‘Nation First’ Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh celebrates 63 years of its existence

BMS members at the Abasaheb Garware College’s assembly hall. BMS members at the Abasaheb Garware College’s assembly hall.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) completed 63 years in existence recently. To celebrate the occasion, its members gathered at Abasaheb Garware College’s assembly hall and raised their voices in support of workers.

The event was attended by BMS’s national secretary Surendra Pandey and state vice secretary Ravindra Deshpande. Issues related to job security, social security and equal wages for workers were among the topics of discussion.

The members demanded reassessment of minimum wages, fair wages for all, social security for workers in the unorganised sector, pension of at least Rs 5,000, inclusion of scheme workers into government services and finalisation of employment policies.

While talking about the history and the ideology of the union, Pandey said BMS is different from other workers’ unions as it “always puts the nation first”. “Other workers’ unions only focus on their members’ problems. They feed on class differences in society and have thus deepened the divide.

Nowhere comes the thought of our country…but we are different. ‘Desh ke hitt mai karenge kam, kam ka lenge pura daam’ is our slogan and that clearly defines our ideology. The job of a workers’ union is not only to put forth the demands and rights of its members but to also do its duties with a sense of social responsibility,” he claimed.

He credited the success of the union to its members, “Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh is the largest union of workers in India with over 10 million members and it is successful because of the continuous hard work of its members.”

Stating BMS will work for its members and the country, no matter who runs the government, Pande also spoke about some current topics. “Demonetisation was a good step but it has resulted in increase of unemployment, which is worrisome. The government has been ignoring our demands of providing benefits to people who have suffered due to demonetisation. The implementation of GST was also a welcome move but it is also causing problems to poor people as the price of some necessary commodities has increased.”

