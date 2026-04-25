‘Natak Express’: A 24-hour theatre experiment in Pune tests speed and craft

Written by Piyush M Padwale

A 24-hour theatre experiment at Shreeram Lagoo Rang Avkash in Pune pushed artists to re-evaluate how quickly a play can be created and whether speed comes at the cost of craft.

“Why this kind of violence against art?” asked Pune-based actor, writer, and director Zameer Kamble, recalling his reaction to a format that required teams to write, rehearse, and stage a play within a single day.

Used to a slower process, he felt compressing theatre into such a format was an injustice until he chose to test that belief.

Held on April 23-24, ‘Natak Express’ brought together 60 actors, 12 directors, and 12 playwrights, assigned to groups of seven through a draw of chits. Each team received visual and sound prompts, from which they created and performed 10 to 15-minute plays within the time frame, relying largely on instinct.