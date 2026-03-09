Nashik’s Rahad festival: The over 250-year-old Peshwa tradition of plunging into pools of colour

Beneath a busy street in Nashik’s Rajebahadur Lane, workers digging during a road excavation in January this year struck something unexpected: stone walls – buried and forgotten. As they dug further, the shape became familiar to the elders standing nearby: a Rahad, one of Nashik’s ancient colour pools, dormant for over 120 years, had surfaced again.

By Rang Panchami this year, celebrated on Sunday, that Rahad was filled with water, tinted a reddish-orange colour, and thousands of people jumped into it, continuing a tradition that has run, with brief interruptions, for over 250 years. This year carried an extra charge: eight of the ancient Rahad pools were open simultaneously, the highest number in living memory.

What is a Rahad?

A Rahad is a large underground pool, roughly 15×15 feet wide and 8-9 feet deep, built in stone masonry and traditionally located at a crossroad. During the Peshwa era, they served a dual purpose: as colour pools during Rang Panchami, and as wrestling pits where fighters, who went on to serve as soldiers in the Peshwa army, trained and competed.

“Rahads are a unique and old tradition followed by Nashikites (Nashik residents) from the Peshwa era,” says Dr Narendra Dharane, a Nashik-based historian. “During the Peshwa rule, rulers used to visit Nashik and started this tradition in the 1760s, which has now been running for over 260 years. It is performed five days after Holi, and you would not find the Rahad festival anywhere else.”

Dharane added, “With the rise of the British and the growing use of firearms, wrestling as a military discipline declined. The Rahads were gradually filled with mud and clay, then sealed with iron channels or wooden planks, and eventually buried under tar roads carrying everyday traffic, to be reopened only once a year, for Rang Panchami.”

According to the historical text, Nashik Itihas, the city once had 17 Rahads. For decades, only three remained operational: at Shanti Shani Chowk, Delhi Darwaja, and Tiwandha, all in old Nashik.

“But in recent years, community groups and researchers have been working to revive the rest. The Madhli Holi Rahad reopened in 2024, and this year, the newly rediscovered Rajebahadur Lane Rahad became operational, bringing the total to eight active Rahads. We are hopeful that all 17 Rahads will gradually be brought back to life,” says Dharane.

Natural colours

Each Rahad has its own characteristic colour, traditionally drawn from local flowers and plants. Hind Mata Rahad uses yellow, extracted from the Hadga or Agati flower. Shani Chowk Rahad has pink; Delhi Darwaja has a saffron hue, and Gadge Maharaj Rahad has red, among others.

Volunteers boil natural dye in large vessels at Shani Chowk in Nagpur ahead of the Rahad festival. (Photo Credit: Yatish Bhanu) Volunteers boil natural dye in large vessels at Shani Chowk in Nagpur ahead of the Rahad festival. (Photo Credit: Yatish Bhanu)

The newly revived Rajebahadur Lane Rahad has chosen its colour based on physical evidence. “While cleaning the rubble, we found that the original colour on the walls was shendri, a reddish-orange,” says Nilesh Kusmode, who is managing the Rahad this year with his mandal. “We will be continuing with that colour.”

“The colour will come from the Annatto plant. Its seeds and flowers are boiled in water for one to two hours to extract a concentrated reddish-orange dye, which is then strained and poured into the pool,” Kusmode says.

He adds, “Other Rahads follow similar processes, marigold flowers yield bright yellow and orange shades, while hibiscus and red rose produce deep red and pink tones. The emphasis is on natural, non-toxic colour made from locally available plants.”

Jump ritual

Preparations begin a week before Holi, when volunteers clean out the pools. After cleaning, a ceremonial puja is performed for each Rahad, and notably, each Rahad has its own presiding deity. On the day of Rang Panchami, the Vastu puja begins around noon, led by a senior community member chosen on a rotational basis. After circumambulating the pool, they have the honour of taking the first jump.

The main festivities run from 2 pm to 5 pm. Participants leap into the coloured water and drench each other, an act locally called ‘dhappa’. There are rules: footwear is strictly prohibited, as the Rahad is considered a sacred space. In some Rahads, only men participate; others allow women, but with dedicated time slots to ensure safety and orderly participation.

Thousands pack around the Hind Mata Rahad in old Nashik, leaping into coloured water. (Photo Credit: Yatish Bhanu) Thousands pack around the Hind Mata Rahad in old Nashik, leaping into coloured water. (Photo Credit: Yatish Bhanu)

“Some Rahads now also have showers on-site so participants can rinse off after. Nashik Dhol pathaks and sound systems add to the festive atmosphere at several locations,” says Sarvesh Devgire of the Hind Mata Sevak Mandal.

Growing participation

The celebration was called off in 2016 due to severe water scarcity, and again during the COVID-19 pandemic. When rainfall returned to normal after 2016, adequate water reserves allowed celebrations to resume.

“The Rahad festival has grown considerably. Social media, particularly Instagram reels and YouTube Shorts, has brought it widespread visibility, drawing visitors from Pune, Mumbai, and other parts of Maharashtra. Last year, an estimated 10 lakh people participated across Nashik’s Rahads. And even the Nashik civic administration now makes elaborate security arrangements to manage the crowds,” says Devgire.