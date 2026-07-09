Probe into Nashik Ring Road Alignment to be conducted within 3 days, says Maharashtra minister Bawankule

Stating that this Ring Road is extremely essential for the Kumbh Mela, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “We will once again take the farmers into confidence and hold discussions with them." (File photo)

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule today said that an inquiry into the changed alignment of the Nashik Ring Road project — which is extremely important for the Kumbh Mela — will be conducted within the next three days.

He also assured that no farmer will be forced in the Ring Road work, and they will be given appropriate and satisfactory compensation as per the law.

The Revenue Minister was responding to MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, who had raised a matter through a Calling Attention Notice, alleging deliberate changes in the alignment of the Nashik Ring Road and large-scale irregularities in land dealings in the Legislative Assembly.