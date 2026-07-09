Probe into Nashik Ring Road Alignment to be conducted within 3 days, says Maharashtra minister Bawankule

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule today said that an inquiry into the changed alignment of the Nashik Ring Road project — which is extremely important for the Kumbh Mela — will be conducted within the next three days.
He also assured that no farmer will be forced in the Ring Road work, and they will be given appropriate and satisfactory compensation as per the law.
The Revenue Minister was responding to MLA Vijay Wadettiwar, who had raised a matter through a Calling Attention Notice, alleging deliberate changes in the alignment of the Nashik Ring Road and large-scale irregularities in land dealings in the Legislative Assembly.
The Minister clarified that an inquiry will be conducted within three days into why exactly the Ring Road alignment was changed. It will be investigated whether anyone purchased land in the area in the last three years knowing that the Ring Road was coming or with some specific purpose in mind. If the alignment was deliberately changed, an inquiry will be conducted through the Chief Secretary, he said.
Taking cognizance of the allegations made by public representatives against Nashik District Collector Ayush Prasad, an inquiry into this matter will be conducted through the Chief Secretary, the Revenue Minister announced.
However, he defended the IAS officer Datta who had worn a helmet during the land measurement. “On that day during the measurement, some agitators attempted self-immolation, brought kerosene bottles, and a major law and order issue had arisen. He wore the helmet for self-protection and safety from stone-pelting or kerosene attacks. Therefore, there is no fault of this officer,” Bawankule clarified.
Stating that this Ring Road is extremely essential for the Kumbh Mela, the Revenue Minister said, “We will once again take the farmers into confidence and hold discussions with them. They will be given appropriate compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act. If there is an expectation of additional assistance from the government, positive consideration will be given to that as well. However, there will be no force anywhere.”