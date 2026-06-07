Nashik farmers say Rs 15.80/kg rate does not cover input costs

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has also directed both agencies to open procurement centres in talukas not yet covered. Procurement is set to begin on Monday. (File)

The Centre has relaxed procurement norms for onions under its nodal agencies, NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd) and NCCF (National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Ltd), widening permissible size limits and easing quality criteria, but farmers in Nashik district remain sceptical, saying the real test will lie in transparent, timely implementation and a fair price.

The revised norms, announced on June 3, expand the permissible onion size range from 45-65mm to 35-70mm and ease quality parameters related to spots, discolouration, single-layered skin and sunburn damage.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry has also directed both agencies to open procurement centres in talukas not yet covered. Procurement is set to begin on Monday.