Angry farmer dumps 2,500 kg of onions at Nandgaon APMC as prices crash to Re 1

The protest comes amid a sharp decline in onion prices across several market yards in Maharashtra. (Express Photo)

Simmering frustration among onion farmers in Maharashtra’s Nashik district boiled over Tuesday when a grower dumped over 2,500 kg of onions outside the Nandgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) building after waiting the entire day without his produce being put up for auction.

The incident triggered a protest outside the Nandgaon APMC, with farmers shouting slogans against the administration and traders and demanding the dissolution of the market committee, which they accused of being non-functional.

“A farmer brought his onion harvest to sell at Nandgaon APMC, but it was not considered for auction till the evening. He lost his patience and poured down over 2,500 kg of onions in front of the Nandgaon APMC in protest, while shouting slogans against the administration and traders,” said Balkrushna Sangale, a member of the Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association.