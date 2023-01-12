Nashik MLC poll: Congress candidate drops out of race; son files papers, says will seek BJP support too

In an embarrassment for the Congress in Maharashtra, its official candidate for the graduates constituency from Nashik, Dr Sudhir Tambe, failed to file his nomination papers before the 3 pm deadline on Thursday. Instead, Tambe’s son Satyajeet Tambe filed the nomination papers and declared himself as an independent candidate, but supported by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and said that he would seek the support of all parties, including the BJP.

Sudhir Tambe had been thrice elected as MLC to the state legislative council from the Nashik graduates constituency. On Thursday morning, the Congress had again announced his name as its official candidate and had also given him the AB form. However, by the 3 pm deadline, his son Satyajeet, a Youth Congress leader, filed his nomination papers while Sudhir said he was withdrawing from the race.

Speaking to reporters, Satyajeet said, “Due to a technical problem, I have filed two nomination papers. I did not get the AB form from Congress before the deadline for filing nominations…I will be contesting the election as independent but I will be a Congress and MVA candidate.”

Satyajeet said he would not only seek support from Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and MNS but also from the BJP. “Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders often speak about encouraging youngsters. Therefore, I will be meeting them and seeking their support,” he said.

Sudhir said that he had been asking his son to contest the elections. “He was not eager but later he agreed and I have decided to withdraw from the race,” Sudhir added.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “The party had this morning announced the name of Dr Sudhir Tambe. The AB form was also provided to him. But it seems the Tambe family had some problem over the candidature…The Congress state leadership will throw light on this…”