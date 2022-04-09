As power demand spikes, Maharashtra parts hit by supply disruptions for long hours

As the demand for power has exceeded supply, many areas in Maharashtra, including rural Nashik, Ahmednagar as well as Aurangabad and other parts of Marathwada, have been hit by power cuts for up to eight hours. However, Pune is unlikely to be affected due to many reasons, with one of them being the higher recovery of power dues.

The power cuts are part of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s strategy to implement a feeder-wise load-shedding system where transmission and distribution losses are more than 60 per cent. In these loss-making areas, it has decided to adopt this system where places facing higher transmission and distribution losses will be hit by more power cuts.

Feeders through which consumers are provided electricity are grouped in different categories based on revenue collection efficiency and power thefts. MSEDCL authorities pointed out that the customer base (feeder-wise) has been categorised from A to G depending upon the distribution and commercial losses of the consumers on the respective feeder. Feeders with the worst records have been classified in categories G1, G2 and G3.

The power demand has increased in the state, surging beyond 28,500 MW on certain days. This has compelled the utility to impose power cuts in areas where there are higher transmission and distribution losses.

The Pune zone, including areas such as Haveli, Mulshi, Maval, Khed, Velhe and Junnar, is unlikely to be hit by power cuts, utility officials said.

Meanwhile, the state has approved a proposal allowing MSEDCL to purchase power from private players till June 15 until the power generation situation improves. State energy minister Nitin Raut said at a cabinet meeting on Friday that efforts are being made to avoid imposing power cuts but the power demand has risen with the onset of heat this summer.