Nashik Division Graduates election: MVA leaders to meet today to decide on backing an independent candidate

The leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) primarily comprising the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress and the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena will be meeting Saturday to take a call on giving its support to an independent candidate in the election to Nashik Division Graduates constituency in Maharashtra. The MVA is, however, firm on not supporting Satyajeet Tambe, a former Youth Congress president who has filed his nomination as an independent after his father withdrew from the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) election race at the last minute.

“A decision regarding supporting an independent candidate will be taken at today’s meeting of the leaders of MVA,” Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction ) chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said Saturday. The meeting will be held at Matoshree, the residence of the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut said that to avoid a Nashik-type situation, it is important for the MVA constituents to ensure coordination among themselves. “The Shiv Sena has in the past faced such a situation and so has the Congress. To avoid such a situation, the leaders of MVA should ensure effective coordination,” he said.

Stating that the Nashik MLC elections will not be held unopposed, Raut said that the MVA would decide on backing an independent candidate in the wake of the Congress’ stance to not support the rebel candidate.

Raut said the Shiv Sena was trying its best to ensure coordination in the MVA.

“The Shiv Sena is holding talks with Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. We have not kept this a secret. We have kept the Congress and NCP leaders in the loop about these discussions. In this manner, I think MVA constituents should ensure coordination. When we were the ruling party we ensured coordination through a common minimum programme. This should be replicated when we are now in the Opposition,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Maharashtra said it was awaiting instructions from the high command regarding the action to be taken against Dr Sudhir Tambe who did not file his nomination papers despite being given the party ticket. “We will not support the rebel candidate but will decide whom to support,” said state Congress president Nana Patole.