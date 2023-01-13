scorecardresearch
Nashik Division Graduates election: Congress not to back independent Satyajit Tambe

The Congress had nominated Dr Sudhir Tambe, Satyajit Tambe’s father, as its candidate for the election in Nashik Division Graduates Constituency of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Nana Patole said that the Congress had nominated Dr Sudhir Tambe, Satyajit Tambe’s father, from the Graduates constituency. "But he has deceived the party".
A day after its official candidate withdrew from the race at the last minute, the Congress in Maharashtra has announced that it will not support Satyajit Tambe who has filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the election in Nashik Division Graduates Constituency of Maharashtra Legislative Council.

“We will not support the rebel candidate,” MPCC president Nana Patole told reporters in Mumbai on Friday.

Patole said that the Congress had nominated Dr Sudhir Tambe, Satyajit Tambe’s father, from the Graduates constituency. “But he has deceived the party,” Patole said.

Patole said that “Dr Sudhir Tambe got his son to file his nomination paper and then his son said he would seek BJP support. He has betrayed the party.”

Patole said the Congress party has sent a report to the high command and have also discussed the issue with its leaders. “We will wait for further directions in this regard from the party high command,” he said.

Patole alleged that everything was a planned move. “The way the BJP has ensured that its candidates do not file papers and only our rebel candidate files the papers show that everything was planned. The BJP is deriving pleasure by causing rift in other families. But one day its home will be broken…,” he said.

On Thursday, Satyajeet Tambe, a former Youth Congress president, filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate though his father, Dr Sudhir Tambe, the sitting Congress member, was given the party ticket or AB form to file the nominations as an official candidate. This happened at the last minute of filing the nominations.

The election will be held on January 30 and the votes will be counted on February 2.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 14:06 IST
