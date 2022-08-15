Narrow escape for 4 of family as car catches fire in New Katraj Tunnel

Four members of a family had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in was engulfed by fire and gutted in the New Katraj Tunnel in Pune on Sunday morning, moments after they stepped out seeing smoke coming out of the car’s engine on Sunday morning.

The couple and their two children were travelling towards Satara on Pune-Bangalore Highway around 11 am. No one was hurt in the incident.

Fire Officer Sandeep Pawar said, “According to preliminary information, the family noticed smoke coming out of the engine and smelt something burning when the car was inside the New Katraj Tunnel. They stopped the car and within a few moments after they stepped out, it caught fire. By that time, however, they had informed the fire brigade.”

Pawar added, “Our first fire tender reached the spot within five minutes and brought the fire under control. We then conducted a cooling operation to avoid any secondary fire. Primary observations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the wiring around the engine.”