If Uddhav wants Sena’s help for MLC seat, he should call Eknath Shinde: MP Mhaske

In May, 9 seats will fall vacant in the State Legislative Council. Of the 9, Mahayuti can win 8 while the MVA can get only one seat based on its strength of MLAs.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
3 min readPuneMar 9, 2026 10:55 PM IST
Naresh MhaskeNaresh Mhaske refused to clarify whether he was taunting Uddhav Thackeray or making a serious offer. (Source: FB)
Even as the Shiv Sena (UBT) raised its demand to renominate party chief Uddhav Thackeray as MLC, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena caused a flutter in political circles, suggesting that “it was ready to stand by Thackeray”.

“Instead of pleading before Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray should call up Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde once. Eknath Shinde is a large-hearted leader and if a call is made, he will leave everything aside to stand by Thackeray,” Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske told reporters in New Delhi on Monday.

“When NCP (SP) wanted to field and get Sharad Pawar elected unopposed for a Rajya Sabha seat, its leaders Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil had met Eknath Shinde. Similarly, if Uddhav Thackeray wants our extra votes or wants our help to again become an MLC, then he should contact our leader Eknath Shinde on phone,” Mhaske told The Indian Express.

In the past, especially after the split of the party in 2022, the Shinde-led Sena had never made such a statement.

Mhaske refused to clarify whether he was taunting Uddhav Thackeray or making a serious offer. “You can decide what it is,” he said.
When contacted, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut was not available for comment. However, earlier in the morning, Raut made it clear that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will benefit from Uddhav’s qualities if he is renominated.

“His renomination will strengthen the opposition in the Legislative Council and it will benefit the MVA.”

Congress MLC Satej Patil on the other hand said a decision in this regard will be taken by leaders of the MVA at a meeting. “We will sit and discuss the issue,” he said.

NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde said, “Though our party did not have the numbers, our allies backed our leader.”

Uddhav Thackeray had become MLC for the first time in May 2020. His term ends in May.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20 MLAs, Congress has 16 and NCP (SP) has 10 MLAs. “As per the numbers, MVA can only have one MLC seat.

Therefore we will sit and decide who will become the MLC. We are in favour of Uddhav Thackeray. He was the chief minister during COVID and had led from the front.”

Congress leaders said since they had extended support to Sharad Pawar for the Rajya Sabha seat, they should now get the MLC seat. “We wanted to get the Rajya Sabha given the numbers game for opposition leader in the Upper House. However, since NCP (SP) was keen to get Sharad Pawar to Rajya Sabha, we agreed given his seniority and his experience as a Parliamentarian. Now we hope the MVA will support us for MLC,” said a Congress leader.

Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career.

