If Uddhav wants Sena’s help for MLC seat, he should call Eknath Shinde: MP Mhaske

Naresh Mhaske refused to clarify whether he was taunting Uddhav Thackeray or making a serious offer. (Source: FB)

Even as the Shiv Sena (UBT) raised its demand to renominate party chief Uddhav Thackeray as MLC, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena caused a flutter in political circles, suggesting that “it was ready to stand by Thackeray”.

“Instead of pleading before Delhi, Uddhav Thackeray should call up Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde once. Eknath Shinde is a large-hearted leader and if a call is made, he will leave everything aside to stand by Thackeray,” Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske told reporters in New Delhi on Monday.

“When NCP (SP) wanted to field and get Sharad Pawar elected unopposed for a Rajya Sabha seat, its leaders Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil had met Eknath Shinde. Similarly, if Uddhav Thackeray wants our extra votes or wants our help to again become an MLC, then he should contact our leader Eknath Shinde on phone,” Mhaske told The Indian Express.