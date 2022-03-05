Traffic diversions during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune on Sunday

March 5, 2022 10:31:10 am
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pune city on Sunday, portions of the Karve road and Paud road will be kept closed for vehicular traffic between 10 am to 2 pm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Rahul Shrirame has issued orders in this regard. The flow of traffic on these roads will be diverted to alternate routes.
PM Modi is visiting Pune on Sunday to inaugurate the Metro project.
As per the orders of DCP Shrirame, considering the main function from Garware College to Anand Nagar Metro junction, vehicles will not be allowed on the stretch between Khandoji Baba chowk and Shivtirth Nagar between 10 am and 2 pm. Vehicles going towards Kothrud via Karve Road will be diverted at Tilak chowk and from there to Karishma society via Dandekar bridge or Mhatre Bridge D P Road. Vehicles coming towards the Deccan area from Shivtirth Nagar would be diverted at Mayur Colony.
