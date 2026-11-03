‘Poverty fight limited to slogans’: PM Modi targets Congress, cites World Bank report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday criticised the Congress, saying its fight against poverty had been limited to slogans, and said around 50 crore people had overcome extreme poverty in India in the last 12 years under the BJP-led government.

“Around 50 crore people have overcome extreme poverty in India in the last 12 years. Earlier, the fight against poverty was limited to slogans. Today, India is defeating poverty on the ground,” he said after inaugurating Pune Metro Line 3 through video conferencing.

Citing a World Bank report on poverty reduction in India, Modi said his government had consistently focused on empowering the poor and enabling them to overcome poverty through confidence and opportunities. The proportion of people in extreme poverty, measured as those living on less than $3 a day in 2021 Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) terms, fell to 2.6 per cent in 2023, according to the World Bank.