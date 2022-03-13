Narendra Bansode appointed senior vice president of Pimpri Chinchwad Congress

The Pimpri Chinchwad City District Congress Committee has appointed Narendra Bansode as its senior vice president.

The letter was handed over by Pimpri-Chinchwad Congress’s City President Kailas Kadam at the party’s office in the presence of Secretary of All India Congress Committee Prithviraj Sathe.

Narendra Bansode has been working with the Congress since the students’ movement. His political career started in 2002 when he became the ward vice president of NSUI. He then went on to become NSUI’s divisional president, followed by city general secretary, general secretary of western Maharashtra, and finally the state secretary in 2009, the party said.

He was elected as the vice president of Pimpri Assembly, and later became the general secretary of Maval Lok Sabha. In 2015, he became the president of Maval Lok Sabha Youth Congress, in 2018 the president of Pimpri Chinchwad City District Youth Congress. In 2019, he was the one to get the highest number (10,500) of registrations in the Chalo Ward campaign.

Bansode, who has been the president of Youth Congress for the last seven years, is considered to be an excellent orator and a skilled organizer, Kadam said.

As the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee cancelled the appointments of working president of all the cities in the state, senior vice presidents are being appointed everywhere as opposed to the post of executive presidents, sources said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bansode said, “Congress party’s egalitarian ideology has been ingrained in my mind since my childhood. The Congress is the only party which promotes inter-religious harmony, national unity, democratic values ​​and leadership qualities, and elects common men to important posts.”

He added: “The party has given me a new responsibility today and it is good for my fortune. Strengthening party organization by solving the problems of the underprivileged, organizing the disorganized, empowering the weaker sections and integrating the needy into the mainstream of society are aspects that I will be focussing on.”