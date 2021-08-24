FIRs against Narayan Rane for comments against Uddhav Thackeray

At least three FIRs have been registered at various places in Maharashtra against Union Minister Narayan Rane for his remarks against Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray while giving a speech in Raigad district on Monday. The three FIRs have been registered in Raigad, Pune and Nashik districts.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has confirmed to the Indian Express that an offence has been registered against Rane and that a team had left Pune for further investigation.

During his speech on Monday evening at a hall in Mahad city in Raigad, Rane said, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap.”

Rane’s comments have not gone down well with Yuva Sena party workers who approached the police stations to lodge FIRs against the minister accusing him of creating law and order problems by provoking sentiments of Sena party workers.

The party workers put several posters in Mumbai and other places, calling him a ‘kombdi chor’ (chicken thief), a reference to the poultry shop he ran in Chembur five decades ago when he was party of Shiv Sena led by Bal Thackeray.

A FIR has been registered by Mahad city’s Yuva Sena party leader Siddhesh Patekar against Rane under sections 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 159(commit an affray), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 505 (public mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. An FIR with similar sections has been registered by Nashik city’s cyberpolice unit and by Pune police as well.

Apart from these three Firs, another 46 FIRs are registered against Rane’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra where political campaigning was done by the Minister amid the pandemic violating the social distancing norms. Of these 46 FIRs, 39 were registered in Mumbai and the remaining seven in Mira- Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police.