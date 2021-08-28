Narayan Rane should have behaved responsibly as a minister under oath: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar on Friday said that if Narayan Rane would have behaved responsibly like a minister who has taken an oath, the entire episode of his arrest and the violent confrontation between BJP and Shiv Sena workers at various places across the state could have been avoided.

Speaking to reporters at Pune’s Council Hall, Pawar said that Rane should have focussed on his “Jan Ashirwad Yatra” instead of indulging in provocative behaviour. “Those who made them ministers have ordered them to go around the state. Now, he should have focussed on doing that instead of indulging in unnecessary provocations. He is a minister under oath and should have behaved responsibly. If he had done that, the whole episode could have been avoided,” Pawar added.

He also played down the controversy involving Sena leader Anil Parab whose video had surfaced in which he was seen instructing Ratnagiri police to arrest Rane immediately and use force if necessary.

“The arrest happened only after all the legal proceedings took place. His (Rane) supporters had moved court seeking anticipatory bail which was rejected. I haven’t seen the videos, but as a Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri District, he (Parab) must have been contacted by the police to seek guidance and he asked them to follow the law,” Pawar informed.