Narayan Rane inaugurates FICCI women conference

“Women comprise only 14 per cent of the workforce in the industry sector in the country but their proportion is increasing. Our goal is to take it to 30 percent, and if women enter industry in large numbers, the country will progress,” Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Narayan Rane said on Tuesday. He was speaking at the national conference and exhibition organised by FICCI Mahila Aghadi in Pune.

He said FICCI was doing a great job for women entrepreneurs in the country and assured that the government will soon establish a training centre through the Central Micro and Small Enterprises Department to create more women entrepreneurs in Pune.

FICCI Pune president Neelam Sevlekar spoke about the six villages adopted by it in Pune district. FICCI national president Jayanthi Dalmia, senior vice president Rekha Magar and treasurer Sonia Rao were among those who attended the conference.