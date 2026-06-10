Schoolyard rebel who became coach at 21: Naomi recalls principal’s dare, tips France for World Cup

AFC-certified football coach Naomi Vase opens up about her stint at Loyola High School, the psychological shifts needed when training boys versus girls, and her top contenders for the 2026 World Cup.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
5 min readPuneJun 10, 2026 04:48 PM IST
Pune football coachNaomi Vase's journey from school footballer to AFC-licensed coach is an inspiration for many (Express photo/Special arrangement).
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A member of the boisterous bunch of football players while at St Mary’s School, Pune, Naomi Vase remembers their unbridled passion for the game, testing the patience of the principal. After warning them they would not be allowed to play but yet recognising their love for the sport, the principal struck a deal: win a tournament to earn the right to continue playing.

The girls rose to the occasion and won a tournament, which also led to the formation of the school’s first-ever girls’ football team. With Naomi anchoring the squad as a key player, St Mary’s went on to dominate local circuits and win multiple titles. Her natural leadership on the pitch quickly translated to the sidelines; by age 21, she made history as Pune’s first-ever female coach to train a boys’ team, taking charge at Loyola High School.

Ten years on, Naomi is equipped with a licence from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and presently coaches the girls’ football teams across age categories at The Bishop’s School (Undri), Pune. The AFC licensing, incidentally, permits her to coach anywhere on the continent.

Transition from player to coach

Naomi’s first tryst with coaching arrived unexpectedly in 2011, when her coach at St Mary’s, Manoharan, asked her to run warm-up drills and guide the school lineup. At the time, she was a junior college student at Fergusson College.

After completing her BA degree, Naomi took a leap of faith and applied for a Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Coaching (Football) at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), entering the program as its youngest student. While most of her peers were retired professionals transitioning into their second careers, Naomi stood out.

“I think the interview panel liked my simple response that we needed better coaches in the country,” Naomi recalled.

By that point, her playing credentials were already formidable. She had turned out for the Pune FC women’s team in 2017 and represented Pune University in both the Women’s West Zone Football Inter-University Championship and the Women’s All India Football Inter-University Championship.

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The fear factor

Taking the reins of the Under-14 and Under-17 boys’ squads at Loyola High School was a daunting task for a woman in her early 20s.
“It took time, patience, and persistence for me to earn respect from the players and others. I remained committed, showed up every day, and focused entirely on helping the players develop,” Naomi said.

When asked about the tactical and psychological differences between managing male and female squads, Naomi offered a sharp insight:
“In football, you need to put some fear into the boys to get the best out of them. On the other hand, you need to take the fear out of girls to get them to perform well.”

Her resume has since expanded far beyond Pune. Alongside a stint with the girls’ teams at Vidya Bhavan High School, Naomi served as the manager and goalkeeper coach for the Under-13 boys’ teams at the prestigious Dempo Sports Club in Goa.
She later stepped onto the international stage as the national team manager for the Indian Under-17 girls’ team, travelling for the SAFF Cup in Bangladesh and the AFC Championship qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan.

Proving her administrative versatility, she also acted as the official team liaison officer for the German national team during the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup held in India in 2022.

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Pune football coach with team Naomi Vase with her trainees (Express photo/Special arrangement).

From strategies to managing panic attacks

The challenges Naomi faces on the modern touchline extend well beyond basic tactical drills.

“I have to plan my sessions well in advance, develop effective match strategies, and also keep my own expectations in check,” she said. “There are times when I have to de-escalate fights among players on the pitch, and even handle panic attacks and emotional breakdowns in the dressing room. Managing these psychological challenges is simply part of the game, although a very critical aspect of coaching.”

Heart says Germany, head says France

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 currently underway, who does the AFC-certified tactician back to lift the ultimate prize?

“I personally prefer the tactical playing style of the Germans. I’m absolutely thrilled that veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was convinced to come out of retirement to anchor their defence,” Naomi said.

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“But looking at the squads objectively, I feel France is the most well-rounded outfit. My head says they remain the top contenders for the Cup.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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