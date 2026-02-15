Illegal structure found near Naneghat caves in Pune’s Junnar, FIR registered by ASI

Located in the Western Ghats, the Naneghat Caves date back to the 1st century BCE and are associated with the Satavahana dynasty. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Police have booked a man after an illegal construction was found adjacent to the historic Naneghat Caves in Junnar taluka of Pune district. The case was registered under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act following a complaint by officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Located in the Western Ghats, the Naneghat Caves date back to the 1st century BCE and are associated with the Satavahana dynasty. The site, which features early Brahmi inscriptions, also includes a historic mountain pass that once connected the Konkan coast with the Deccan plateau. The caves are protected by the ASI, and any construction within 200 metres of the site boundary is prohibited. Boundary stones have been installed and boards displayed to notify the ban on illegal construction.