Nanded reports fourth Covid death

The patient had a history of high blood pressure and cardiac troubles. (Representational Photo) The patient had a history of high blood pressure and cardiac troubles. (Representational Photo)

A 56-year-old man succumbed to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nanded early on Wednesday. This is the fourth COVID-19 death in the district.

According to a press statement issued by the district civil surgeon, the patient was kept in the isolation ward of a facility at Abchal Nagar, an area near the shrine of Takht Hazur Sahib in the city, since May 3.

His swab sample was collected on May 3 but the result was inconclusive.

However, he was brought to the Government Medical College on Wednesday, where he succumbed to the infection. His swab sample was tested again and this time, it tested positive for COVID-19. The patient had a history of high blood pressure and cardiac troubles.

Earlier in the day, 53 people, including high-risk contacts of a 45-year-old woman who had died of COVID-19 last week in the district, tested negative for the virus. All the staff members of the private hospital, where the woman died, have since then tested negative.

This has come as a major relief for Nanded district authorities, who were rattled after a large number of stranded pilgrims, who had stayed in Gurdwara Langar Sahib for over a month, had tested positive after returning to Punjab.

The Gurdwara Langar Sahib is associated with Takht Hazur Sahib, one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd