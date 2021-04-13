Pune: Nanded district collector launches campaign against ‘injudicious prescription of remdesivir’

Relatives of Covid infected patients across Pune city gathered in huge numbers to buy Remdesivir Injection at Poona Hospital Medical Store in Pune. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Faced with incessant demand for remdisivir for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, Nanded District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar has launched an information and communication campaign to educate patients and doctors against the ‘injudicious prescription’ of the drug. Itankar said there was a shortage of the drug in his district but said he was hopeful about supply improving later in the week.

During the present pandemic, the demand for the drug has increased manifold, with supply unable to cope with the demand. A lot of doctors in private hospitals have taken to prescribing the drug for a larger number of patients.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Itankar said, “At present, Nanded has around 3,000-3,500 Covid-19 patients in the district and a supply of 1,500 vials would have put us in a comfortable position. But we have been supplied with only 500-600 vials”.

While the usage of the drug has gained prominence, Itankar pointed out to a solidarity study where the drug was not found very effective in treatment of the infection.

“What we need to do is to restrict the indiscriminate usage of the drug… it should be prescribed only in 30-40 per cent of the cases,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The district collectorate has now started a special drive among doctors to promote judiscious usage of the drug. “We hope that the supplies would be streamlined this week,” said the district collector.