At ‘Parivartan rally’, Nana Patole urges workers to bring Congress back to power in PMC

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday called upon the party’s rank and file to work together to bring the Congress back to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation. Patole, however, remained silent on the possiblity of an alliance with the NCP in the upcoming civic elections.

Patole was speaking after taking out a ‘Parivartan rally’ from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Pune city. The MPCC chief rode a two-wheeler from University Chowk to Congress headquarters in Shivajinagar, while the party’s city chief Ramesh Bagwe was the pillion rider. Congress leaders and workers followed them. Senior party leaders such as Mohan Joshi, Ulhas Pawar and others also participated in the rally.

Addressing party workers later, Patole said,”Congress ruled PMC from 1990 to 2007. During this period, the party implemented several projects in the interest of citizens. It was the Congress which ensured rapid development of the city. Be it water, drainage or roads, Congress was instrumental in ensuring basic amenities to citizens.”

Patole claimed that after BJP came to power, development has come to standstill and corruption has taken over. “BJP came to power by promising to change the face of the city. However, the party has failed to rise to the expectations of Puneites. Be it the water project or Smart City, allegations to the tune of crores of rupees have surfaced and the BJP has not been able to answer any to the satisfaction of the people,” he said.

Patole said the BJP has taken several anti-people decisions which the Congress has strongly opposed.

“The Congress has protested and held agitations against several projects which were not in the interest of people,” he said.

“The BJP had promised to bring 24 X 7 water to Pune city. It increased the water tax but has failed to ensure round-the-clock water supply to the people of Pune,” he said.