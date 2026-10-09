A voice for farmers, a mentor to many, Nana Patekar leaves a remarkable legacy

Actor Pravin Tarde, who was among those present, spoke about Patekar’s contribution to farmers and Maharashtra.

By Sameer Anasingaraju

As hundreds of people gathered at Nana Patekar’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune to pay their last respects, a deep sense of grief hung over the venue. For many who had been there since the afternoon, the absence of “Nanaji” was deeply felt. The loss was equally profound for his colleagues, friends, farmers he had supported and fans who had admired him for decades.

Actor Pravin Tarde, who was among those present, spoke about Patekar’s contribution to farmers and Maharashtra.

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“Everyone dies, but he passed away at a difficult time, especially when farmers need him during this drought year. His movies will be talked about for centuries, but what he did to help farmers was equally important. He showed that the green carpet of farmers is more important than the red carpet of Bollywood,” Tarde said.