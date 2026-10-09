A voice for farmers, a mentor to many, Nana Patekar leaves a remarkable legacy

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
By Sameer Anasingaraju
As hundreds of people gathered at Nana Patekar’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune to pay their last respects, a deep sense of grief hung over the venue. For many who had been there since the afternoon, the absence of “Nanaji” was deeply felt. The loss was equally profound for his colleagues, friends, farmers he had supported and fans who had admired him for decades.
Actor Pravin Tarde, who was among those present, spoke about Patekar’s contribution to farmers and Maharashtra.
“Everyone dies, but he passed away at a difficult time, especially when farmers need him during this drought year. His movies will be talked about for centuries, but what he did to help farmers was equally important. He showed that the green carpet of farmers is more important than the red carpet of Bollywood,” Tarde said.
He said Patekar’s work would continue through the Naam Foundation, but his personal presence would be difficult to replace.
The Naam Foundation, a movement spearheaded by Patekar and Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure in September 2015, was established in response to drought conditions in Maharashtra and the plight of farmers.
Kiran Yadnyopavit, who co-wrote the screenplay for Natsamrat, also remembered Patekar’s concern for farmers.
“It is a very sad loss for everyone, especially for farmers. Whenever we met, he would always discuss schemes and ideas to further help farmers,” he said.
A mentor beyond the screen
For many who knew Patekar, his influence extended beyond his films.
Neha, 25, a national-level shooter who had been close to Patekar, recalled meeting him when she was young. Patekar was himself an avid shooter and had won a silver medal at a national-level competition in 2004.
“He was very surprised to see someone so young and small handling big guns. He used to call me ‘chimni’ (sparrow) because of this. He was a really good mentor and always helped me during my nationals,” she said.
She recalled visiting his home for meals and said Patekar regularly checked on her progress.
“His loss is a huge personal loss for me,” she added.
‘He was a man of the people’
For some fans, Patekar’s connection with Pune made his death particularly personal.
Kaluram Kshatriya, 53, and Vijay Suryavanshi, 58, travelled from Hadapsar and Balaji Nagar respectively to pay their respects.
“We watched his movies from a young age. It was always a matter of pride for us that Nanaji stayed in Pune. He was a man of the people. He helped many farmers, and many people loved him,” they said.
“I woke up and saw this news. It was a huge shock for me. I have been watching his movies since I was young and always considered him one of our own. He did great work for society through the Naam Foundation. It is extremely sad that God took him away from us so early. I came here to pay my respects,” he said.
ALSO READ: Hours before death, Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 am he was unwell
An actor who felt real
Friends Savita, 59, and Pratibha Walde also came to pay their respects after learning of his death.
“It was always my dream to meet him. He always supported farmers. His acting was alive and real; it felt as though he was actually living the character,” Pratiba said.
For those who gathered at his farmhouse, Nana Patekar was more than a celebrated actor. He was “Nanaji” — a mentor, a philanthropist and, for many, one of their own.