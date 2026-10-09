A voice for farmers, a mentor to many, Nana Patekar leaves a remarkable legacy

For many who had been there since the afternoon, the absence of “Nanaji” was deeply felt. The loss was equally profound for his colleagues, friends, farmers he had supported and fans who had admired him for decades.

4 min readPuneOct 9, 2026 02:24 AM IST
Nana Patekar, Nana Patekar news, Nana Patekar death, Nana Patekar last rites, Nana Patekar state funeral, Nana Patekar farmhouse Pune, 26/11 terror attack case, Rakesh Maria, Ab Tak Chappan, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsActor Pravin Tarde, who was among those present, spoke about Patekar’s contribution to farmers and Maharashtra.
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By Sameer Anasingaraju

As hundreds of people gathered at Nana Patekar’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune to pay their last respects, a deep sense of grief hung over the venue. For many who had been there since the afternoon, the absence of “Nanaji” was deeply felt. The loss was equally profound for his colleagues, friends, farmers he had supported and fans who had admired him for decades.

Actor Pravin Tarde, who was among those present, spoke about Patekar’s contribution to farmers and Maharashtra.

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“Everyone dies, but he passed away at a difficult time, especially when farmers need him during this drought year. His movies will be talked about for centuries, but what he did to help farmers was equally important. He showed that the green carpet of farmers is more important than the red carpet of Bollywood,” Tarde said.

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He said Patekar’s work would continue through the Naam Foundation, but his personal presence would be difficult to replace.

The Naam Foundation, a movement spearheaded by Patekar and Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure in September 2015, was established in response to drought conditions in Maharashtra and the plight of farmers.

Nana Patekar, Nana Patekar news, Nana Patekar death, Nana Patekar last rites, Nana Patekar state funeral, Nana Patekar farmhouse Pune, 26/11 terror attack case, Rakesh Maria, Ab Tak Chappan, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs Nana Patekar’s funeral perparation. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Kiran Yadnyopavit, who co-wrote the screenplay for Natsamrat, also remembered Patekar’s concern for farmers.

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“It is a very sad loss for everyone, especially for farmers. Whenever we met, he would always discuss schemes and ideas to further help farmers,” he said.

A mentor beyond the screen

For many who knew Patekar, his influence extended beyond his films.

Neha, 25, a national-level shooter who had been close to Patekar, recalled meeting him when she was young. Patekar was himself an avid shooter and had won a silver medal at a national-level competition in 2004.

Also Read | Nana Patekar laid to rest with full state honours at Pune farmhouse

“He was very surprised to see someone so young and small handling big guns. He used to call me ‘chimni’ (sparrow) because of this. He was a really good mentor and always helped me during my nationals,” she said.

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She recalled visiting his home for meals and said Patekar regularly checked on her progress.

“His loss is a huge personal loss for me,” she added.

Nana Patekar, Nana Patekar news, Nana Patekar death, Nana Patekar last rites, Nana Patekar state funeral, Nana Patekar farmhouse Pune, 26/11 terror attack case, Rakesh Maria, Ab Tak Chappan, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs Nana Patekar’s funeral. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

‘He was a man of the people’

For some fans, Patekar’s connection with Pune made his death particularly personal.

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Kaluram Kshatriya, 53, and Vijay Suryavanshi, 58, travelled from Hadapsar and Balaji Nagar respectively to pay their respects.

“We watched his movies from a young age. It was always a matter of pride for us that Nanaji stayed in Pune. He was a man of the people. He helped many farmers, and many people loved him,” they said.

Also Read | Nana Patekar was friends with politicians but remained outspoken till end

“I woke up and saw this news. It was a huge shock for me. I have been watching his movies since I was young and always considered him one of our own. He did great work for society through the Naam Foundation. It is extremely sad that God took him away from us so early. I came here to pay my respects,” he said.

ALSO READ: Hours before death, Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 am he was unwell

An actor who felt real

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Friends Savita, 59, and Pratibha Walde also came to pay their respects after learning of his death.

Nana Patekar, Nana Patekar news, Nana Patekar death, Nana Patekar last rites, Nana Patekar state funeral, Nana Patekar farmhouse Pune, 26/11 terror attack case, Rakesh Maria, Ab Tak Chappan, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs For many who knew Patekar, his influence extended beyond his films.

“It was always my dream to meet him. He always supported farmers. His acting was alive and real; it felt as though he was actually living the character,” Pratiba said.

For those who gathered at his farmhouse, Nana Patekar was more than a celebrated actor. He was “Nanaji” — a mentor, a philanthropist and, for many, one of their own.

 

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