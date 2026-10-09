Nana Patekar was friends with politicians but remained outspoken till end

Actor Nana Patekar, who died in Goa early this morning of cardiac arrest, was close to politicians including Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

However, the actor never restrained himself when it came to taking a jibe at politicians or censuring them when he thought they were going astray.

The actor even had a run-in with the likes of Balasaheb Thackeray.

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Nana Patekar’s funeral perparation. (Express photo by Arul Horizon) Nana Patekar’s funeral perparation. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Recounting an anecdote about the skirmish between Balasaheb Thackeray and Nana Patekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that once Balasaheb Thackeray was furious with Patekar regarding a statement he made about popular author P L Deshpande.