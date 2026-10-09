Nana Patekar was friends with politicians but remained outspoken till end

Recounting an anecdote about the skirmish between Balasaheb Thackeray and Nana Patekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that once  Balasaheb Thackeray was furious with Patekar  regarding a statement he made about popular author P L Deshpande.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneOct 9, 2026 02:23 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde consoles family member at Nana Patekar's funeraMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde consoles family member at Nana Patekar's funeral. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
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Actor Nana Patekar, who died in Goa early this morning of cardiac arrest, was close to politicians including Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

However, the actor never restrained himself when it came to taking a jibe at politicians or censuring them when he thought they were going astray.

The actor even had a run-in with the likes of Balasaheb Thackeray.

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Recounting an anecdote about the skirmish between Balasaheb Thackeray and Nana Patekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that once  Balasaheb Thackeray was furious with Patekar  regarding a statement he made about popular author P L Deshpande.

Also Read | Nana Patekar played them on screen. Mumbai’s top cops Rakesh Maria, Daya Nayak remember a friend

”When Nana learnt about him, he went to ‘Matoshree’ and sat before Balasaheb. When Balasaheb expressed his anger towards him, Nana went all out to calm down Balasaheb…Nana said ‘You are like a father to us. You have the right to be angry’,” Raut said, adding that Patekar considered Balasaheb Thackeray as his mentor and a father figure.

Political analyst Avinash Chilekar said once Patekar had taken a jibe at Balasaheb Thackeray which resulted in an editorial critical of the actor on Sena mouthpiece, Saamana. ”Patekar had said Balasaheb does not seem to be bothered by people who left him. Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, had then carried an editorial slamming Patekar. But the actor remained outspoken till his end. He never shied away from speaking against what he thought was wrong,” he said.

Chilekar said whenever the actor was sharing stage with politicians, he was unsparing on them.

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Also Read | Nana Patekar laid to rest with full state honours at Pune farmhouse

”Once Patekar advised Devendra Fadnavis should not get too fired up when delivering the speech. This made Fadnavis change his style which he publicly acknowledged. And when Patekar shared stage with Ajit Pawar, it was the actor who ribbed the politician with his one-liners. Ajit Pawar never retored to Patekar’s comments, he just laughed it away,” he said.

Raut also made a special mention of Nana Patekar’s outspoken nature. “Nana did not remain silent like other artists. Whatever he agreed with and whatever he did not, he expressed it firmly and candidly. People may or may not have agreed with his views, but he always upheld his right to state his opinion,” Raut said.

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Activist Manav Kamble said the actor had once expressed fear of suffering a heart attack. “This fear was expressed regarding the play, ‘Natsamrat’. Patekar had immortalised the character of Appasaheb Belwalkar in the film ‘Natsamrat.”

Speaking at an event Patekar said legendary actors who played the lead role in the play ‘Natsamrat’ passed away due to heart attack.

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Nana Patekar, Nana Patekar news, Nana Patekar death, Nana Patekar last rites, Nana Patekar state funeral, Nana Patekar farmhouse Pune, 26/11 terror attack case, Rakesh Maria, Ab Tak Chappan, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs For many who knew Patekar, his influence extended beyond his films.

”This is why he decided not to perform the play on stage and instead chose to star in the film adaptation based on it,” he said.

ALSO READ: Hours before death, Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 am he was unwell

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and former Deputy Mayor of Pune, Aba Bagul, said he had called Nana Patekar Wednesday to invite him to the Navratri festival. Bagul said they had planned to honour Nana Patekar with an award. ”However, Patekar mentioned that he does not accept any awards,” Bagul said.

Also Read | A voice for farmers, a mentor to many, Nana Patekar leaves a remarkable legacy

“Nana also affectionately inquired about my well-being. The memory of that last conversation from yesterday will now stay in my heart for a lifetime,” said Bagul.

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Paying his tributes, Bagul said, “Nana’s simplicity, outspokenness, and affectionate conversation always touched the heart.”

 

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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