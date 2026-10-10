Nana Patekar’s legacy: Sewing machines, homes and water projects in Beed

As news of Nana Patekar’s death reached Beed, Rajashri Pardeshi found herself looking back at the sewing machine that had helped her keep her family afloat during one of the most difficult phases of her life. Distributed to her by the Naam Foundation in 2015, the machine had become much more than a means of earning a livelihood.

It had helped her educate her children and rebuild a life after her husband was left bedridden following a fall at a construction site.

Patekar, known for his intense performances on screen, had spent more than a decade working in drought-prone parts of Marathwada, extending support to farmers and rural communities through the Naam Foundation he co-founded with fellow Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure in September 2015. For Pardeshi, a resident of Arvi village in Beed district, Patekar’s contribution remains deeply personal.

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“My husband, who worked as a mason, suffered a devastating fall at a worksite and became bedridden. The responsibility of running the household and raising our children fell on my shoulders. My two daughters were around 18 years old, and my son was still young,” Pardeshi told The Indian Express.

With no agricultural land to fall back on, meeting household expenses and providing for her children’s education became a struggle. The sewing machine gave her a way to earn a living, bringing in around Rs 500 a day and helping her support her family. Today, her children are married and settled.

“When I heard about Nana’s death, it initially did not feel real. It is a major, irreplaceable loss. Despite being such a big film star, he was very down to earth and empathetic towards the underprivileged. We rarely see such personalities nowadays. God took him away too early,” she said.

Pardeshi was among 200 women in Arvi who received sewing machines from the Naam Foundation in 2015. The initiative reflected Patekar’s approach to helping vulnerable communities: alongside immediate relief, he sought to create opportunities for people to become financially self-reliant.

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Deepak Nagargoje, founder of the Beed-based Shantiwan NGO, said his association with Patekar began through Baba Amte’s Anandwan Ashram. After learning about Nagargoje’s work, Patekar and Anaspure extended support to his organisation.

“When Naam Foundation began its work in Beed, one of Nana’s first contributions was to help build a hostel for 200 students from families affected by farmer suicides,” Nagargoje said.

For families struggling with debt, crop failures and the loss of their primary breadwinner, such interventions often meant the difference between continuing their children’s education and being forced to give it up. For some, the assistance extended beyond educational support to something as fundamental as a permanent home.

Shailesh Bade, 21, from Arvi, was a teenager when his father died by suicide in 2016 following repeated crop failures and mounting debt. The family was living in a kutcha house (semi-permanent dwelling), and the financial distress had also delayed the marriages of his sisters.

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“Seeing our condition and how difficult our financial situation was, Nana supported us and helped construct a pucca house for our family. It helped us immensely. All four of my sisters are now married, my elder brother is preparing for police recruitment exams, and I am working at an electronic equipment manufacturing company in Ranjangaon MIDC while pursuing my graduation,” Bade said.

Beyond individual families, Patekar’s work through Naam Foundation also reached villages grappling with water scarcity and agricultural distress. According to Shivram Ghodake, the Naam Foundation’s Beed district coordinator, river desilting and widening work across a stretch of over 30 km has benefited 140 villages and around one lakh farmers in the district.

The foundation also distributes seeds for soybean, jowar and other crops before every sowing season, while undertaking initiatives such as providing flour mills, cattle and goats to families, sponsoring the education of needy students and organising tree plantation drives.

Water conservation efforts

“Naam has been working in Beed for over a decade on water conservation and other activities. One of Nana’s biggest contributions was reaching rural areas where government support often did not reach people in time. Projects could be taken up without being held back by bureaucratic delays, allowing people to participate themselves and get immediate benefits,” Ghodake said.

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The impact of this work has become particularly significant as parts of Maharashtra face worsening drought conditions this year amid El Niño.

“This year, we needed Nana the most as drought conditions are becoming severe. His sudden death came as a shock to all of us. He had planned to visit the Marathwada region to meet farmers and district collectors to discuss the situation and find a way out,” Ghodake said.

“Now, the real tribute to Nana would be to put in greater effort to fulfil his vision of empowerment for all,” Ghodake said.