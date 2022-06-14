Named in Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, Pune man held in Kutch, had a makeover

DAYS after he was named as one of the alleged shooters in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab last month, Pune Rural Police on Sunday arrested 23-year-old Santosh Jadhav from a small village in Kutch. According to police, Jadhav had gone into hiding after changing his appearance with the help of an aide.

Pune Police investigation has also revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is suspected to have orchestrated Moosewala’s murder, has its footprints in Maharashtra as well.

Last week, the names of Jadhav, 23, and another Pune resident Siddhesh Kamble (19) alias Saurav alias ‘Mahakal’, had cropped up in connection with the murder case. Pune Rural police — which was already searching for Jadhav as he was the prime accused in a local murder last year — intensified its manhunt. Police initially arrested Kamble from the Pune- Ahmednagar district border on June 7.

Several Pune Rural Police personnel were dispatched to various places in Punjab, Delhi and Gujarat to search for Jadhav. Following the information gathered during Kamble’s interrogation as well as inputs obtained by ground-level intelligence gathering, the Pune Police team in Gujarat zeroed in on a suspect identified as Navnath Suryavanshi (27), who hails from Satara district and had been living in Mandvi town of Kutch district.

Questioning of Suryavanshi, who is a friend of Jadhav’s, revealed the latter’s location in a small village near Mandvi with less than 100 households. On Sunday, a Pune Rural Police team arrested Jadhav, who had shaved his head in a bid to change his appearance. Police have said Suryavanshi was the one who helped Jadhav go into hiding.

“Jadhav had distinct curly hair but he seems to have changed his appearance to avoid being identified.” said Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh. Jadhav and Suryavanshi were produced before a court in Pune on the midnight of Sunday and Monday. The two were remanded in Pune Rural Police’s custody till June 20.

“Primary information suggests that Jadhav and two others, Suryavanshi and Mahakal, have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. We also suspect that they are linked to the Moosewala murder and we are trying to ascertain the exact role they played in the murder. Till now, we just had custody of Mahakal. Now that we have secured the custody of Jadhav and Suryavanshi, we will probe how they came to be linked to the Bishnoi gang and whether they had any plans in Maharashtra,” said Additional Director General of Police Kulwant Kumar Sarangal.

“Our probe suggests that Mahakal came in contact with Santosh Jadhav in 2021 and has been to Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh with him. We also know that following directions from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Mahakal had conducted the recce of some targets in Punjab and Haryana. The Bishnoi gang is a pan-India outfit and has its footprints in Maharashtra too and that’s why we are coordinating with police from Punjab and Delhi. We are also actively exchanging information with each other. We suspect there may be more persons in Maharashtra who are linked to the outfit,” added Sarangal.

When asked how these youths from Pune came in contact with the Bishnoi gang, Sarangal said, “The investigation suggests that Mahakal was in contact with Jadhav and with his help, he has also travelled to Punjab and Haryana earlier. And through Jadhav, he came in contact with Vikram Brar, who is a core member of the Bishnoi gang. Now, the interrogation of Jadhav will reveal how the gang got in touch with these people and for what purpose.”

On questioning Kamble in connection to the threat letter sent to Salim Khan and actor Salman Khan in Mumbai, Sarangal said, “He has given some information about it but we are verifying it. Primary probe suggests that Mahakal was aware of the threat being issued to Salman Khan. We will also question Jadhav and Suryavanshi about it. Our team is already in Delhi to interrogate Lawrence Bishnoi.”

Jadhav, who hails from Pokhari village in Pune district, was earlier wanted by the Pune Rural police for the murder of history-sheeter Onkar Bankhele alias Ranya, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Manchar area on August 1, 2021.

Jadhav has five cases registered against him with Pune Rural Police, including those of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. He has also been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. Jadhav’s arrest by Pune Rural police is for his alleged role in the Bankhele murder but police are also investigating his and his associates’ alleged links to Moosewala case.

Congress leader and singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala (27), was gunned down near Mansa on May 29, days after the Punjab government reduced his security cover along with that of many others in the state. The Punjab Police had said that Moosewala was shot at by multiple shooters while he was driving his SUV in village Jawahar Ke in Mansa district along with two others. He was rushed to the Mansa Civil Hospital where he was declared dead.