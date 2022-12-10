scorecardresearch
Nakul Abhyankar shares his experience of recording Ponni Nadhi song in 10 minutes, working with A R Rahman

Abhyankar had sung the Kannada version of Ponni Nadhi composed by A R Rahman in the Tamil epic historical action drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan – I' directed by Mani Ratnam

Abhyankar sang the Kannada version of Ponni Nadhi composed by A R Rahman and penned by Jayant Kaikini. (Facebook/ Nakul Abhyankar)

Written by Mrunal Jadhav

The popular song ‘Ponni Nadhi’ in the Tamil epic historical action drama film ‘Ponniyin Selvan – I’ directed by Mani Ratnam went on to win the hearts of music lovers. But not many know that the song in the Kannada version was recorded in less than 10 minutes, said Nakul Abhyankar, who wears many hats from singer to music composer to sound engineer.

“We were recording the song in the US and I had a flight at 12 o’clock. We were supposed to leave the studio at 10 for our flight. At that time, A R Rahman sir comes down and says ‘Nakul you have to sing the song again. Do not worry you will sing it in 10-15 minutes, you can, right?’ That is how we got into the studio and recorded the original song in 10 minutes. It was the most important song in my life and in the least time I had to sing it,” he said.

Sharing his experience with the virtuoso A R Rahman, Abhyankar said, “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience to work with such a big music director. To be a part of Mani Ratnam sir’s film and A R sir’s dream project and getting to sing the song is something huge and spectacular and I should really thank my stars,” he said.

The 32-year-old singer is excited for the upcoming year 2023 and said that the year will be of music – his own compositions, the opportunity to work with A R Rahman and working in Bollywood movies.

“Bollywood has always been my dream since childhood and I have watched many Bollywood movies. Just like many others, working in Bollywood is my dream too. Thankfully, I have got the opportunities to work in many films already,” he said.

First published on: 10-12-2022 at 01:24:01 pm
