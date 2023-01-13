scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Nagraj Manjule’s ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’ to release on March 30

The multilingual film is directed by Hemant Awtade with Nagraj Manjule as the creative director and stars Sayaji Shinde, Akash Thosar, Somnath Awghade and Pravin Dalimbkar, besides Manjule himself

Ghar Banduk biriyani, Nagraj manjuleBased on a short story written by Awtade, ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’ was later expanded by Manjule and Awtade into a screenplay. (Image source: IMDb)

Its trailer was a heart-stopping look into an encounter between the police and Naxalites. Now, Nagraj Manjule has announced that the movie ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’, which he has produced, will be released on March 30. The multilingual film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages apart from Marathi.

The film is directed by Hemant Awtade with Manjule as the creative director and stars Sayaji Shinde, Akash Thosar, Somnath Awghade and Pravin Dalimbkar, besides Manjule himself.

Based on a short story written by Awtade, ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’ was later expanded by Manjule and Awtade into a screenplay. Manjule’s production house ‘Aatpat Productions’ and Zee Studios have collaborated to produce the film like his past projects including Sairat and Naal.

About the film, Manjule says, “Working with Zee Studios is always a unique experience. We’ve come up with another different subject this time. Many people have been curious about the film since its announcement. People asked many questions. Audiences will get their answers after the movie is out.”
Buy-one-get-one offer on tickets for Paresh Mokashi’s ‘Walvi’

The producers of the Marathi movie ‘Walvi’, which will be released in theatres across Maharashtra on Friday, have announced an unusual promotional scheme. On the first day, moviegoers will get one free ticket for every ticket they purchase. The offer will be open only on January 13, from 6 pm to 10 pm.

‘Walvi’, meaning ‘termites’ in Marathi, revolves on the theme of how relationships slowly lose their warmth once they are affected by factors that eat them from within. ‘Walvi’ is produced by Zee Studios and Madhugandha Kulkarni, and directed by Paresh Mokashi. The story, screenplay and dialogues are by Mokashi and Kulkarni and the cast includes Subodh Bhave, Swapneel Joshi, Anita Date and Shivani Surve in lead roles.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 11:39 IST
