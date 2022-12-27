scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Nagraj Manjule sends ‘best wishes’ to Riteish’s ‘Ved’, but fans have a big question

Sairat director Nagraj Manjule took to social media to post a heralding message for Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh's upcoming Marathi romance Ved; also praised Ajay Atul who scored the music for the film.

Nagraj Manjule
Marathi film industry – much smaller in scale than some of its cousins based in Mumbai, Chennai or Hyderabad – is comparatively less cutthroat. Perhaps that’s the reason you see filmmakers promoting each other’s films and wishing their friends in the industry success with each release.

In the same vein, Sairat director Nagraj Manjule took to social media to post a heralding message for Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh’s upcoming Marathi romance Ved. Manjule wished that Riteish’s directorial debut may prove as a step ahead for the Marathi film industry. He also praised Ajay Atul who scored the music for the film.

Manjule’s fans, since Sairat’s release in 2016, however, wanted to know when they will be able to watch his next film. One of the Facebook users, in the comment section, referring to Manjule as ‘anna’ (elder brother) asked, “Anna, when is yours coming?’. To this, Manjule responded, “Very Soon”, indicating that the director is working on something after Jhund.

His production house ‘Aatpat Productions’ has announced the action thriller ‘Ghat Banduk Biryani’ which stars Akash Thosar and Sayaji Shinde apart from Manjule. The film is directed by Hemant Awtade. The film’s teaser was released in October and has piqued considerable interest among moviebuffs.

First published on: 27-12-2022 at 02:13:18 pm
