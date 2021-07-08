Nagpur’s Pardi area tense after physically-challenged man who was ‘beaten up by cops’ dies

The police personnel present at the nakabandi point at the time of the incident have since been shifted to the police control room.

The death of a physically-challenged person after being allegedly beaten up by police personnel multiple times caused a major law and order situation in Pardi locality of Nagpur city around Wednesday midnight

The man, Manoj Thavkar, 35, was allegedly beaten up by police after he sped past a nakabandi in Pardi area around 6 pm on Wednesday, reportedly injuring a policeman in the process.

“The man on the scooty was not wearing a helmet or a face mask. He was possibly afraid that he may have to face action for it, so he sped past the nakabandi. But as he was trying to sneak out, Police Sub-Inspector Manish Dhoble caught hold of the rear bar of his scooty. But the man continued to speed away, dragging Dhoble for some distance. Dhoble, after being dragged for some distance, lost his grip on the vehicle and fell down. He sustained a lot of bruises on his hands. Later, he and a constable chased the man and caught him some distance away.

Thavkar was brought to Pardhi police station, where he suddenly collapsed around 8.30 pm,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Neelotpal.

“He was declared brought dead by the hospital. So, he might have died on the way to the hospital. In the police station, CCTV footage showed him making some movement even after collapsing,” said Neelotpal.

He added, “Since the death happened when he was in police detention, we handed over the probe to the state CID and did a panchnama in the presence of a magistrate. An in-camera post-mortem was also carried out in presence of a Judicial Magistrate First Class. We are also trying to find out if he had any other underlying medical problems.”

Neelotpal refused to say anything about whether the police had beaten up Thavkar.

Asked if Thavkar was drunk at the time of the incident, as some initial reports suggested, Neelotpal said, “Nothing of that sort was noticed”.

He added, “The man was physically challenged, having lost one of his legs and an eye in a mishap when a truck ran over him. He was using a Jaipur foot.”

A law and order situation arose after local residents heard of Thavkar’s death and a 1,000- strong crowd gathered at the hospital. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, DCP Neelotpal and other officials reached the hospital and pacified the crowd.

Manoj Thavkar’s brother Vinod, however, alleged, “My brother was a two-wheeler mechanic and was returning home after the day’s work when police caught him at the Pardhi nakabandi point and beat him up. He was then taken to the police station and was beaten up there too.”

Vinod demanded an inquiry into the incident and justice for his brother. “He has a wife and two children. The government should provide his wife a government job,” Vinod told The Indian Express.

Incidentally, PSI Dhoble is a probationary officer. “He has also been hospitalised for treatment of injuries he received during the incident,” Neelotpal said. “We have registered a case of accidental death. The case is now with the CID”.

