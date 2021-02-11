scorecardresearch
Nagpur: Two Naxals arrested in Gadchiroli

By: Express News Service | Nagpur | February 11, 2021 11:52:50 pm
"Kudyami and Talandi belong to Erpagutta and Yedapalli villages in Bijapur tahsil of Chhattisgarh," the statement said.

GADCHIROLI police on Thursday said they arrested two Naxals, Manglu Kudyami, 20 and Madanaya alias Surya Somaya Talandi, 38, on February 9.

“Kudyami and Talandi belong to Erpagutta and Yedapalli villages in Bijapur tahsil of Chhattisgarh,” the statement said. “Kudyami was active in Sandra dalam since 2018 and was involved in police-Naxal encounter at Kurtaghat in 2019.

Talandi was in the Naxal movement since 2005 and was currently section commander in Edapalli Naxal company formation. He has several offences registered against him in Chhattisgarh. He was also involved in the Kurtaghat encounter,” the press note said.

