In level 1, Nagpur to reopen with some restrictions, shops allowed till 5 pm

Though the state government has put Nagpur district in the level 1 relaxation of Covid curbs, Nagpur city and district as a whole will continue to observe certain restrictions in terms of timings and scale of operations and programmes.

District Collector Ravindra Thakre and Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B issued orders on Sunday, following deliberations among senior officials on the issue. District Guardian Minister Nitin Raut made the announcement about the restrictions at a press conference in the evening.

The relaxation of curbs, however, will be subject to Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits gathering of more than five persons at public places.

The authorities made it clear that Covid-appropriate behaviour will have to be strictly followed and any violation will be punishable under the provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

According to the decision taken by the authorities, markets will remain open till 5 pm. This will be applicable to shops and establishments dealing with both essential and non-essential items, malls and theatres, including multiplexes, private and government offices, gyms, salons, beauty parlours, spas and wellness centres. Restaurants will remain open till 10 pm.

Public places, open grounds, walking tracks, cycling and outdoor sports activities will be allowed between 5 am and 9 am and 5 pm and 9 pm. Among these, malls, theatres, restaurants and public gatherings at designated venues will operate only with 50 percent capacity.

Raut said in case of marriages, the 50 percent-capacity provision will have an upper cap of 100. In funerals, only 50 people will be allowed.

General body meetings and elections of local and cooperative bodies will only be allowed online. Construction, cargo movement (with only three persons on board vehicles) and manufacturing of all kinds will function as usual.

Schools, colleges, coaching classes, educational institutions, religious places, swimming pools and amusement parks will remain closed.