Nagpur records over 3,000 new cases, toll now 1,935

Other high profile Covid-19 patients from Nagpur include State Minister Sunil Kedar and Assembly Speaker Nana Patole, but they were tested in Mumbai. (Representational)

Nagpur recorded 3,420 new cases on Thursday and Friday, taking the total number of cases past the 60,000 mark.

Apart from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, State Energy Minister and Nagpur’s Guardian Minister Nitin Raut have also tested positive for Covid-19. While Gadkari has isolated himself, Raut’s wife has also tested positive.

Gadkari is said to be symptomatic and is taking treatment at his residence while Raut is in Mumbai. “I tested positive in Mumbai while my wife tested positive in Nagpur. I am asymptomatic but she has symptoms and is under treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur,” Raut said.

Friday also registered the best recovery figure with 3,024 people being discharged. With this, the total number of recoveries stood at 48,396 on Friday, taking the recovery rate to 79.5 per cent, a big improvement from the 44 per cent recorded last month.

Thursday also recorded the highest single-day toll so far with 64 deaths, while Friday saw 45 deaths. The overall toll in the district has now risen to 1,935 of which 1,449 are from within municipal limits, 313 from rural parts and 173 from outside the district.

At 3.17 per cent, the death rate of the district is still above the national average of 1.62 per cent and marginally above the state average of 2.77 per cent.

In Vidarbha, 44 deaths were reported, 10 each from Chandrapur and Yavatmal. The overall toll from Vidarbha’s 11 districts has now gone past 3,000. The region’s death rate is 2.6 per cent, which shows that excluding Nagpur, the region is much better off in terms of fatalities. The overall recovery figure of the region is now 84,000 from among over 1,15,000 cases with a recovery rate of 73 per cent.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man who tested positive on Thursday hanged himself with a scarf in the bathroom of the Covid treatment facility at Khamgaon in Buldana district on Thursday evening. This was third corona-related death by suicide in Vidarbha. Earlier, Akola and Washim recorded a suicide each.

