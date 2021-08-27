Nagpur: Railway official demands bribe from widow for clearing pension benefits of her husband, arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a welfare inspector of South East Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur, for demanding and accepting a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh from the complainant.

“A case was registered against the Welfare Inspector, SECR, on a complaint alleging that the demand of a bribe of Rs 2,40,000 was made from the complainant. It was alleged that complainant’s husband, who was posted as a Gatekeeper in SECR, Nagpur, died on April 19, 2021. It was also alleged that the Welfare Inspector demanded a bribe of Rs 2,40,000 from the complainant to complete the process of service and pension benefits of her husband, and also for employment of her son on compassionate grounds,” read a press note issued by CBI.

“The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 2,00,000 as part payment from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused,” the press note added.