Pune, Nagpur account for almost 33% of Maharashtra’s mucormycosis cases

A suspected mucormycosis patient been checked for signs of the rare fungal disease at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation special OPD ward. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Nagpur and Pune account for nearly one-third of the total cases of mucormycosis in Maharashtra, according to data from the state Health department. Till date, a total of 6,003 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, of which 1,151 were in Nagpur and 802 in Pune, according to a new report from the department.

Mucormycosis, a rare but serious fungal infection, has emerged as a significant challenge during the second wave of Covid-19 infections. The infection usually does not pose a threat to those with a healthy immune system, but patients most vulnerable to mucormycosis are those who were treated with steroids and other drugs for Covid-19 to reduce inflammation. It is also reported among patients who have diabetes and hypertension, or are suffering from cancer. The fungus enters through the nasal passage and may proceed to infect the eye and brain.

The infection has claimed 503 victims in Maharashtra, of which 95 deaths were in Nagpur and 47 in Pune.

Other districts in the state which reported high number of mucormycosis cases include Aurangabad, with 702 cases, followed by 350 in Nashik, 326 cases in Solapur, 319 in Mumbai, 218 in Ahmednagar, 209 in Sangli and 205 in Thane. Overall, a total of 1,450 persons with mucormycosis have recovered while 4,024 are under treatment. Some districts, such as Sindhudurg, have reported no cases of black fungus till now, while some like Ratnagiri, which has seven cases, have reported only a few.

Mucormycosis has been made a notifiable disease and requires high-end treatment both in terms of medical management and surgeries. The treatment may also entail a long stay in the hospital. Under the state ‘s flagship scheme Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, patients are availing treatment free of cost.

However, in a bid to redress grievances regarding exorbitant amounts charged by healthcare providers in the private sector, the state issued a government resolution (GR) on June 3 which capped treatment rates. Rates have been fixed for treating mucormycosis patients according to Class A, B and C cities.

For instance, in Class A cities like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, the daily treatment rate for a patient admitted to an isolation ward would be Rs 4,000 while it would be Rs 9,000 for a patient of mucormycosis in the ICU with a ventilator. Rates have also been fixed for Class B and C cities accordingly.

The GR has directed healthcare providers to display the details of rates at a prominent place in their facilities for treating mucormycosis or those with suspected mucormycosis. Hospitals will also have to give pre-audited bills to the patient, the GR stated.

Meanwhile, doctors say there has been a drop in the number of new cases of mucormycosis in the last fortnight. Dr Ramesh Murthy, eye surgeon at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said, “There are fewer cases of mucormycosis now that there has been a drop in the number of new coronavirus infections”. Early detection has helped treat a majority of cases, he said.

At Sassoon Hospital, 100 mucormycosis-related surgeries conducted

At Sassoon General Hospital, at least 100 patients with mucormycosis have undergone surgeries. Dr Murlidhar Tambe, dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, said that on June 3, the hospital successfully completed its 100th mucormycosis-related surgery.

Sassoon General Hospital has, till now, admitted over 201 patients of the fungal infection.