Nagpur: Professor, student, 14-year-old girl escape acid attack by drunk man

A woman professor of Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital, one of her students and a 14-year-old girl escaped an acid attack by an inebriated man, Nilesh Kanhere (22) at Saoner town, about 40 km from Nagpur, on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police, Nagpur range, K M Prasanna said the three didn’t sustain any injuries. “Two or three drops fell on the student and the girl… there was an itching reaction,” he said. The attacker was arrested and charged with attempt to murder.

