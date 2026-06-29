‘I also attend Iftar’: Nagpur top cop defends attending RSS event amid Congress backlash

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil Monday defended his participation in a recent cultural event associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), denying allegations by the Maharashtra Congress and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) that he violated civil service code of conduct rules.
“I do not believe I have violated any service rules by attending that function,” the senior IPS officer said during a press conference in Nagpur, clarifying that his presence was intended as standard community outreach.
The political storm erupted after a video clip went viral showing Nangare-Patil speaking at an event organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, which marked the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and the centenary of the RSS.
The Congress claimed he acted as a “spokesperson for the ruling dispensation,” while Raj Thackeray publicly demanded that he resign from the IPS to formally join the BJP or the Sangh.
Seeking to emphasise his secular credentials, Nangare Patil highlighted his 30-year track record in public service, noting that attending diverse cultural and religious functions is routine for top officers.
He said the April 19 event featured localised administrative panels, including guidance seminars on Goods and Services Tax (GST) alongside spiritual discourses. Nangare Patil said he recited welfare verses from Sant Dnyaneshwar’s Dnyaneshwari, spoke extensively on anti-drug enforcement strategies for young demographics, and detailed career avenues within the state police force.
“I regularly attend Ramzan Iftar parties, Jain spiritual conventions, and Sikh community programmes in the exact same spirit of maintaining inter-faith harmony,” he added.
“I have immense respect for all sections of society. I am a police officer whose complete commitment is toward the Constitution of India and its secular values. Nagpur is home to Deekshabhoomi, and the egalitarian ideals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar remain my permanent guiding light,” Nangare Patil said.
Addressing his immediate objectives as the newly appointed chief of the ‘Orange city’ police network, Nangare Patil said, “The ‘S’ on our uniform stands for Service. My priority under the Chief Minister’s mandate is strict law enforcement, core policing, and women’s safety. Only criminals should fear my department; common citizens should feel completely secure.”
Earlier, the Maharashtra Congress had invoked Rule 5(1) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, which explicitly bars civil servants from associating with political factions or organisations that actively participate in political movements.
“The rule uses the term ‘associated with’ deliberately to prevent top administrators from endorsing ideological platforms. Sharing an RSS stage and publicly singing their praises compromises the non-partisan credibility of the uniform,” a senior Congress spokesperson said, demanding a formal internal inquiry.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray accused the officer of exhibiting fractured institutional loyalties. “A police officer’s loyalty must remain exclusively tied to executive duty. Nangare Patil seems driven by a sudden urge to demonstrate secondary loyalty to the RSS,” Thackeray said.