‘I also attend Iftar’: Nagpur top cop defends attending RSS event amid Congress backlash

Vishwas Nangre Patil asserted that he had not violated any service rules (File photo).

Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil Monday defended his participation in a recent cultural event associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), denying allegations by the Maharashtra Congress and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) that he violated civil service code of conduct rules.

“I do not believe I have violated any service rules by attending that function,” the senior IPS officer said during a press conference in Nagpur, clarifying that his presence was intended as standard community outreach.

The political storm erupted after a video clip went viral showing Nangare-Patil speaking at an event organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj, which marked the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and the centenary of the RSS.