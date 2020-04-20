Nagpur: Officials try to untangle chain of infection that led to 42 cases

After zeroing in on the source of infection, the authorities isolated the whole Satranjipura locality by declaring it a containment zone and intensifying the search for secondary infections. After zeroing in on the source of infection, the authorities isolated the whole Satranjipura locality by declaring it a containment zone and intensifying the search for secondary infections.

Even as the Nagpur district tally of coronavirus cases touched 80 on Monday, a chain of one person infecting as many as 42 others, and still counting, has civic and police authorities on their toes.

The chain started to unfold on April 5, when the first, and so far the only, coronavirus-related death was recorded from Satranjipura locality in the city. The deceased was a 68-year old tuberculosis patent with other co-morbid issues, who died a day after he was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College. The authorities had swung into action to check the source of his infection as he had no travel history.

“We came to know that a friend of one of the man’s sons-in-laws, who runs a travel agency, had travel history of UAE and Delhi. He tested positive for coronavirus after being quarantined. We booked him for hiding his details despite the travel history,” Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe told The Indian Express.

After zeroing in on the source of infection, the authorities isolated the whole Satranjipura locality by declaring it a containment zone and intensifying the search for secondary infections. “As many as 15 of his 21 close family relatives have so far tested positive. One has tested negative and five results are still awaited. We have also identified several patients from a clinic in Satranjipura between April 2 and 7 as the deceased had first visited the clinic on April 2. Now, one of the doctor’s two assistants has also tested positive. So far, as many as 42 from the 86 persons that had come in close contact with the deceased for some reason or the other have tested positive. We have placed 200 persons from three inter-connected localities – Mominpura, Shanti Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar – into institutional quarantine and are looking for more. We have also sealed these areas,” said Mundhe.

The number of cases from the municipal limits now stands at 75. Five cases are from outside civic limits. Fourteen persons have been discharged after recovery and 65 are currently under treatment.

Skill development for beggars

Meanwhile, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has initiated a novel programme where beggars from the city, who have been put in different shelters, are being given training in various skills like hair-cutting, carpentry and jalebi-making. “We picked up nearly 2,000 beggars and put them in various shelters. We also gave them fresh clothes. We started giving them training in various skills with an aim to eradicate beggary from the city in the future. So, the skill development programme will go on even after the lockdown is removed,” said Mundhe.

