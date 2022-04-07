Nagpur lawyers sent to ED custody till April 12

A SPECIAL court on Wednesday sent Nagpur-based lawyers Satish Uke and Pradip Uke, arrested in a money laundering case, to further custody of Enforcement Directorate till April 12.

The two were arrested on March 31 for allegedly indulging in money laundering of proceeds of crime attained from usurping two properties of 6.5 acres in Nagpur.

Special public prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar submitted that their further custody is needed as voluminous documents have surfaced based on which witnesses have been summoned including officials like the tehsildar and the sub-registrar to clarify the authenticity of the land documents. Satish Uke, who represented himself, said his further custody is not needed.