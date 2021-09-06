Third wave of Covid-19 has reached Nagpur, restrictions to be announced soon: Minister

State Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Monday said the third wave of coronavirus infections has reached Nagpur and Covid-related restrictions will return to the city soon.

Raut made the statement after holding a review meeting with senior administrative officers from various state departments including revenue, police and health.

“The third wave has set its foot in the city as two consecutive days have seen new cases in double digits,” Raut told mediapersons.

“Restrictions on shops and other establishments will be re-imposed after authorities decide the dates in two to three days,” Raut told The Indian Express. “The restrictions are necessary as it is our prime duty to save the lives of people,” he added.

Raut cited figures of 10 and 13 new cases, reported in Nagpur district on Sunday and Monday respectively, as indication of entry of the third Covid-19 wave in the city.

Compared to other parts of the country, Vidarbha region had seen a steep decline in Covid-19 cases in August, with no deaths due to the infection reported on most days, and only a few new cases. The district had seen full relaxation in Covid restrictions on August 17.

However, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B had ordered compulsory institutional quarantine for all new cases, irrespective of a patient being asymptomatic, about 10 days ago. Nagpur was the first city to announce such a measure.

The city has, however, remained free of deaths for most part of the month of August and the first week of September.



Nagpur district reported only 145 new cases and two Covid-related deaths in August. In this month so far, 42 new Covid-19 cases and one death have been registered. The district had only 56 active Covid-19 cases as of Monday.